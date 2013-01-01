Hear portions of song cycles by Paul Simon and Philip Glass; also listen to works by David Byrne, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Clogs, all featuring vocalist Shara Nova.
Listen to portions of Paul Simon’s Seven Psalms, a guitar-based song cycle containing Simon’s musings of life and death, faith and technology. Then, there’s music from a collaboration called “Songs from Liquid Days,” originally begun with David Byrne, where Philip Glass said “The words come first. ” From that song cycle, listen to Paul Simon’s “Changing Opinion,” a song exploring the possible sources of an electrical hum in a room.
Also, hear David Byrne’s collaboration with the dance music giant Fatboy Slim on the song cycle/music-theater piece called Here Lies Love. The work is based on the life of Imelda Marcos, the wife of the former president of the Philippine, Ferdinand Marcos, and features the voice of Shara Nova. There’s more music featuring vocalist Shara Nova in Sarah Kirkland Snider's song-cycle for vocalists and chamber orchestra, Unremembered. Also, listen to Shara Nova (Worden), as part of the song cycle by Clogs, Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton. And more. - Caryn Havlik
Program #4753, Excerpts From Song Cycles (First aired 5/22/23)
ARTIST: Paul Simon, ft. Marin Alsop, violin
WORK: The Late Great Johnny Ace, excerpt [1:11]
RECORDING: Hearts and Bones
SOURCE: Warner Bros. 7599239422
INFO: Available Amazon and iTunes
ARTIST: Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Voces8
WORK: Seven Psalms: my professional opinion [5:27]
RECORDING: Seven Psalms
SOURCE: Owl Records/Legacy Recordings
INFO: Available Amazon, Spotify, AppleMusic
ARTIST: Paul Simon & Philip Glass, ft. Bernard Fowler
WORK: Changing Opinion [9:57]
RECORDING: Songs from Liquid Days
SOURCE: Cbs Masterworks #39564
INFO: philipglass.com/recordings/songs_from_liquid_days or try Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify
ARTIST: Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Voces8
WORK: Seven Psalms: wait [3:38]
RECORDING: Seven Psalms
SOURCE: Owl Records/Legacy Recordings
INFO: Available Amazon, Spotify, AppleMusic
ARTIST: Philip Glass
WORK: A Gentleman’s Honor (lyrics by David Byrne) [3:17]
RECORDING: The Photographer
SOURCE: Sony Classical 73684
INFO: Reissued in 2013, Music On Vinyl, MOVCL 005
ARTIST: David Byrne, Shara Worden
WORK: Seven Years [5:40]
RECORDING: Here Lies Love : Original Cast Recording by David Byrne + Fatboy Slim
SOURCE: Nonesuch
INFO: nonesuch.com
ARTIST: Sarah Kirkland Snider, Unremembered Orchestra, conducted by Edwin Outwater
WORK: The Witch [6:30]
RECORDING: Unremembered
SOURCE: New Amsterdam Records NWAM 067
INFO: newamsterdamrecords.com
ARTIST: Clogs
WORK: On the Edge [4:02]
RECORDING: The Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton
SOURCE: Brassland HWY 021
INFO: brassland.org | clogs.bandcamp.com
ARTIST: Philip Glass Ensemble, Douglas Perry
WORK: Glass/David Byrne: Open the Kingdom[3:37]
RECORDING: Songs From Liquid Days
SOURCE: Cbs Masterworks #39564
INFO: philipglass.com/recordings/songs_from_liquid_days or try Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify