New Sounds

#4753, Excerpts From Song Cycles

Episode Summary

Episode Notes

Hear portions of new song cycles: Seven Psalms by Paul Simon and Songs from Liquid Days by Philip Glass. Also, listen to some of the disco pop musical Here Lies Love by David Byrne, Unremembered by Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton, byClogs, all featuring vocalist Shara Nova.

Listen to portions of Paul Simon’s Seven Psalms, a guitar-based song cycle containing Simon’s musings of life and death, faith and technology. Then, there’s music from a collaboration called “Songs from Liquid Days,” originally begun with David Byrne, where Philip Glass said “The words come first. ” From that song cycle, listen to Paul Simon’s “Changing Opinion,” a song exploring the possible sources of an electrical hum in a room.

Also, hear David Byrne’s collaboration with the dance music giant Fatboy Slim on the song cycle/music-theater piece called Here Lies Love. The work is based on the life of Imelda Marcos, the wife of the former president of the Philippine, Ferdinand Marcos, and features the voice of Shara Nova. There’s more music featuring vocalist Shara Nova in Sarah Kirkland Snider's song-cycle for vocalists and chamber orchestra, Unremembered. Also, listen to Shara Nova (Worden), as part of the song cycle by Clogs, Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton. And more. - Caryn Havlik

Program #4753, Excerpts From Song Cycles (First aired 5/22/23)

ARTIST: Paul Simon, ft. Marin Alsop, violin

WORK: The Late Great Johnny Ace, excerpt [1:11]

RECORDING: Hearts and Bones

SOURCE: Warner Bros. 7599239422

INFO: Available Amazon and iTunes

ARTIST: Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Voces8

WORK: Seven Psalms: my professional opinion [5:27]

RECORDING: Seven Psalms

SOURCE: Owl Records/Legacy Recordings

INFO: Available Amazon, Spotify, AppleMusic

ARTIST: Paul Simon & Philip Glass, ft. Bernard Fowler

WORK: Changing Opinion [9:57]

RECORDING: Songs from Liquid Days

SOURCE: Cbs Masterworks #39564

INFO: philipglass.com/recordings/songs_from_liquid_days or try Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify

ARTIST: Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Voces8

WORK: Seven Psalms: wait [3:38]

RECORDING: Seven Psalms

SOURCE: Owl Records/Legacy Recordings

INFO: Available Amazon, Spotify, AppleMusic

ARTIST: Philip Glass

WORK: A Gentleman’s Honor (lyrics by David Byrne) [3:17]

RECORDING: The Photographer

SOURCE: Sony Classical 73684

INFO: Reissued in 2013, Music On Vinyl, MOVCL 005

ARTIST: David Byrne, Shara Worden

WORK: Seven Years [5:40]

RECORDING: Here Lies Love : Original Cast Recording by David Byrne + Fatboy Slim

SOURCE: Nonesuch

INFO: nonesuch.com

ARTIST: Sarah Kirkland Snider, Unremembered Orchestra, conducted by Edwin Outwater

WORK: The Witch [6:30]

RECORDING: Unremembered

SOURCE: New Amsterdam Records NWAM 067

INFO: newamsterdamrecords.com

ARTIST: Clogs

WORK: On the Edge [4:02]

RECORDING: The Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton

SOURCE: Brassland HWY 021

INFO: brassland.org | clogs.bandcamp.com

ARTIST: Philip Glass Ensemble, Douglas Perry

WORK: Glass/David Byrne: Open the Kingdom[3:37]

RECORDING: Songs From Liquid Days

SOURCE: Cbs Masterworks #39564

INFO: philipglass.com/recordings/songs_from_liquid_days or try Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify