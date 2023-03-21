New Sounds

#4755, With Curtis Stewart

Episode Summary

Jazz, hip hop and improvising violinist and composer Curtis Stewart is the current Artistic Director of the American Composers Orchestra. He and several musical friends play in-studio.

Episode Notes

Curtis Stewart is a violinist, composer and arranger, and the current Artistic Director of the American Composers Orchestra. He is also the son of two professional jazz musicians, and when, at some point, he was offered the choice between composition and improvisation, he said “yes please” and took both. So on his own and with the improvising string quartet known as PubliQuartet, along with The Mighty Third Rail, Curtis Stewart plays a huge variety of music. Stewart and several musical friends (Aaron Diehl, Eleanor Oppenheim, students from the Kaufman Music Center, Special Music School, and PubliQuartet) give just a hint of his range, performing music from both his albums of Love and of Time, in-studio. (-John Schaefer)

Program #4755, With Curtis Stewart (First aired 5/30/23)

ARTIST: Curtis Stewart

WORK: Trad.: Thalassaki Mou [1:50]

RECORDING: Live, in-studio, March 2023

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: The work appears on "Of Love", available at curtisjstewart.bandcamp.com/album/of-love

ARTIST: PUBLIQuartet

WORK: Hildegard von Bingen: O ignee Spiritus [2:04]

RECORDING: Freedom and Faith

SOURCE: Bright Shiny Things

INFO: brightshiny.ninja/publiq

ARTIST: Curtis Stewart, Aaron Diehl

WORK: David Baker: Deliver My Soul, arr. Stewart/Diehl [4:38]

RECORDING: Live, in-studio, March 2023

SOURCE/INFO: This performance not commercially available.

ARTIST: Curtis Stewart, Aaron Diehl

WORK: Oscar Peterson: Hymn to Freedom, arr. Stewart/Diehl [5:53]

RECORDING: Live, in-studio, March 2023

SOURCE/INFO: This performance not commercially available.

ARTIST: PUBLIQuartet

WORK: Pavement Pounding Rose [3:38]

RECORDING: Live, March 21, 2023

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: The work appears on What Is American? via Bright Shiny Things

ARTIST: PUBLIQuartet, with Eleanor Oppenheim, students from the Kaufman Music Center, Special Music School

WORK: Deep River [3:38]

RECORDING: Live, March 21, 2023

SOURCE/INFO: This performance not commercially available.



ARTIST: PUBLIQuartet

WORK: Shelley Washington: Middleground [9:21]

RECORDING: Freedom and Faith

SOURCE: Bright Shiny Things

INFO: brightshiny.ninja/publiq