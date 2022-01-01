New Sounds

#4762, Water Works

Episode Notes

There's music that flows and drifts in work by Montreal harpist Sarah Pagé, by Irish composer Linda Buckley, and by the late Sudanese musician Hamza El Din, as played by Kronos Quartet.

Voda, the latest record from Montréal’s exploratory harpist Sarah Pagé, drifts and flows, revealing murky depths and phenomenal tenderness, and while there is harp, the music also incorporates electronics, oak branches, water bowls, waterphone, and koto.

Also, listen to music by Irish composer Linda Buckley, who draws on the water witches and sea witches of Celtic folklore. Water witches possessed magical abilities connected to the ocean and could summon storms and control the weather; a sea witch could manifest as a magical being such as a siren or selkie- her hypnotic voice could lure sailors to their deaths. In a work for piano & electronics premiered at New Music Dublin in 2023, Andrew Zolinsky performs “Water Witch” by Linda Buckley.

Hear Kronos Quartet in work by the late Sudanese musician Hamza El Din, Hamza El Din (1929-2006), was a master of the oud, a vocalist, and played tar (frame drum). Listen to one of his most famous pieces, Escalay (The Water Wheel). There’s also a piece by the same name from the chamber band Oregon, featuring guitarist Ralph Towner and reed player Paul McCandless. Plus, hear a selection from a career retrospective collection of work by Ohio-born “unguitarist” Rick Deitrick. - Caryn Havlik

Program #4762, Water Works (First aired 6/15/23)

ARTIST: Sarah Page

WORK: Vers les Abîmes [1:09]

RECORDING: Voda3

SOURCE: Backward Music

INFO: sarahpage.bandcamp.com/album/voda

ARTIST: Andrew Zolinksy, piano & electronics

WORK: Linda Buckley: Water Witch [16:09]

RECORDING: The Studio, National Concert Hall, Dublin, April 2023

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: lindabuckley.org | newmusicdublin.ie

ARTIST: Sarah Page

WORK: Vers les Abîmes [1:09]

RECORDING: Voda3

SOURCE: Backward Music

INFO: sarahpage.bandcamp.com/album/voda

ARTIST: Kronos Quartet, with Hamza El Din

WORK: Hamza El Din: Escalay (The Water Wheel) [1:00]

RECORDING: Pieces of Africa

SOURCE: Nonesuch 79275

INFO: nonesuch.com/albums/pieces-africa

ARTIST: Oregon

WORK: Waterwheel [6:30]

RECORDING: Out of the Woods

SOURCE: Discovery 71004

INFO: Available at Amazon.com

ARTIST: Rick Deitrick

WORK: Waterwheel [2:44]

RECORDING: The Unguitarist: Complete Works 1969-2022

SOURCE: Tompkins Square Records

INFO: tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com