Listen to music by the legendary Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso; from Paul Simon with the Brazilian group Oladum; and music by Philip Glass as played by the group UAKTI.
Hear music by Brazilian singer/songwriter, pop luminary, and musical revolutionary Caetano Veloso, who has been called the Bob Dylan of Brazil. Veloso famously co-founded the provocative Tropicália movement of the 1960s, and was subsequently arrested and exiled for so-called subversion. Listen to some of Caetano Veloso’s Estrangeiro, from 1989, which included guitarists Arto Lindsay, Bill Frisell, and Marc Ribot. We’ll also hear some selections from the compilation from the Red Hot organization: “Red Hot and Rio,” Vol. 2, including music from Caetano Veloso, remixed by Prefuse 73, and a song featuring David Byrne together with Veloso. There’s also a piece by composer, arranger, producer and multi- instrumentalist Jherek Bischoff in collaboration with Caetano Veloso and Greg Saunier of Deerhoof.
Plus, heavily percussive samba drumming from the group Oladum, as featured on Paul Simon's album, The Rhythm of the Saints; and music from a nine-part tribute suite to the various rivers of Brazil - Aguas da Amazonia by Philip Glass, written for the group Uakti, who play instruments that they designed and built themselves. - Caryn Havlik
Program #4866, The Brazilian Connection (First aired 4/05/2024)
ARTIST: Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd
WORK: Desafinado [6:16]
RECORDING: Jazz Samba
SOURCE: MGM/Verve
INFO: Available at AppleMusic, Amazon.com, Spotify, YouTube Music
ARTIST: Caetano Veloso
WORK: O Estrangeiro [6:16]
RECORDING: Estrangeiro
SOURCE: Nonesuch #60898
INFO: nonesuch.com
ARTIST: David Byrne + Caetano Veloso
WORK: Dreamworld: Marco de Canaveses [5:04]
RECORDING: Red Hot + Rio 2
SOURCE: Red Hot Organization
INFO: https://redhot.org/project/red-hot-rio-2/ | Available at AppleMusic, Amazon.com, Spotify, YouTube Music
ARTIST: Moreno Veloso +2
WORK: Deusa do Amor [4:58]
RECORDING: Music Typewriter
SOURCE: Luaka Bop / Hannibal Records
INFO: https://morenoveloso.bandcamp.com/album/music-typewriter
ARTIST: Jherek Bischoff, Caetano Veloso & Greg Saunier
WORK: The Secret of the Machines [3:51]
RECORDING: Composed
SOURCE: Brassland HWY-027
INFO: jherekbischoff.com | brassland.org
ARTIST: Caetano Veloso
WORK: Terra (Prefuse 73 '3 mellotrons in a quiet room' version) [5:04]
RECORDING: Red Hot + Rio 2
SOURCE: Red Hot Organization
INFO: https://redhot.org/project/red-hot-rio-2/ | Available at AppleMusic, Amazon.com, Spotify, YouTube Music
ARTIST: Carlinhos Brown, Timbalada and Os Zárabe
WORK: Candyall Beat [1:36]
RECORDING: Pulse : a STOMP Odyssey
SOURCE: Six Degrees #675036-1084
INFO: sixdegreesrecords.com
ARTIST: Paul Simon (w/ Olodum)
WORK: The Obvious Child [4:07]
RECORDING: The Rhythm Of The Saints
SOURCE: Warner Bros. / Reissued 2011 on Sony Music
INFO: Amazon.com, AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube
ARTIST: Carlinhos Brown, Timbalada and Os Zárabe
WORK: Candyall Beat (Remix by Mr. Bill and Mr. Ben) [4:38]
RECORDING: Pulse : a STOMP Odyssey
SOURCE: Six Degrees #675036-1084
INFO: sixdegreesrecords.com
ARTIST: Uakti
WORK: Purus River [7:45]
RECORDING: Aguas Da Amazonia – Music By Philip Glass
SOURCE: Point Music #259 464 064.
INFO: Out of print. Reissued via Orange Mountain Music #0026
orangemountainmusic.com