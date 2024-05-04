New Sounds

#4866, The Brazilian Connection

Episode Notes

Listen to music by the legendary Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso; from Paul Simon with the Brazilian group Oladum; and music by Philip Glass as played by the group UAKTI.

Hear music by Brazilian singer/songwriter, pop luminary, and musical revolutionary Caetano Veloso, who has been called the Bob Dylan of Brazil. Veloso famously co-founded the provocative Tropicália movement of the 1960s, and was subsequently arrested and exiled for so-called subversion. Listen to some of Caetano Veloso’s Estrangeiro, from 1989, which included guitarists Arto Lindsay, Bill Frisell, and Marc Ribot. We’ll also hear some selections from the compilation from the Red Hot organization: “Red Hot and Rio,” Vol. 2, including music from Caetano Veloso, remixed by Prefuse 73, and a song featuring David Byrne together with Veloso. There’s also a piece by composer, arranger, producer and multi- instrumentalist Jherek Bischoff in collaboration with Caetano Veloso and Greg Saunier of Deerhoof.

Plus, heavily percussive samba drumming from the group Oladum, as featured on Paul Simon's album, The Rhythm of the Saints; and music from a nine-part tribute suite to the various rivers of Brazil - Aguas da Amazonia by Philip Glass, written for the group Uakti, who play instruments that they designed and built themselves. - Caryn Havlik

ARTIST: Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd

WORK: Desafinado [6:16]

RECORDING: Jazz Samba

SOURCE: MGM/Verve

INFO: Available at AppleMusic, Amazon.com, Spotify, YouTube Music

ARTIST: Caetano Veloso

WORK: O Estrangeiro [6:16]

RECORDING: Estrangeiro

SOURCE: Nonesuch #60898

INFO: nonesuch.com

ARTIST: David Byrne + Caetano Veloso

WORK: Dreamworld: Marco de Canaveses [5:04]

RECORDING: Red Hot + Rio 2

SOURCE: Red Hot Organization

INFO: https://redhot.org/project/red-hot-rio-2/ | Available at AppleMusic, Amazon.com, Spotify, YouTube Music

ARTIST: Moreno Veloso +2

WORK: Deusa do Amor [4:58]

RECORDING: Music Typewriter

SOURCE: Luaka Bop / Hannibal Records

INFO: https://morenoveloso.bandcamp.com/album/music-typewriter

ARTIST: Jherek Bischoff, Caetano Veloso & Greg Saunier

WORK: The Secret of the Machines [3:51]

RECORDING: Composed

SOURCE: Brassland HWY-027

INFO: jherekbischoff.com | brassland.org

ARTIST: Caetano Veloso

WORK: Terra (Prefuse 73 '3 mellotrons in a quiet room' version) [5:04]

RECORDING: Red Hot + Rio 2

SOURCE: Red Hot Organization

INFO: https://redhot.org/project/red-hot-rio-2/ | Available at AppleMusic, Amazon.com, Spotify, YouTube Music

ARTIST: Carlinhos Brown, Timbalada and Os Zárabe

WORK: Candyall Beat [1:36]

RECORDING: Pulse : a STOMP Odyssey

SOURCE: Six Degrees #675036-1084

INFO: sixdegreesrecords.com

ARTIST: Paul Simon (w/ Olodum)

WORK: The Obvious Child [4:07]

RECORDING: The Rhythm Of The Saints

SOURCE: Warner Bros. / Reissued 2011 on Sony Music

INFO: Amazon.com, AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube

ARTIST: Carlinhos Brown, Timbalada and Os Zárabe

WORK: Candyall Beat (Remix by Mr. Bill and Mr. Ben) [4:38]

RECORDING: Pulse : a STOMP Odyssey

SOURCE: Six Degrees #675036-1084

INFO: sixdegreesrecords.com

ARTIST: Uakti

WORK: Purus River [7:45]

RECORDING: Aguas Da Amazonia – Music By Philip Glass

SOURCE: Point Music #259 464 064.

INFO: Out of print. Reissued via Orange Mountain Music #0026

orangemountainmusic.com