New Sounds

#4869, Arab-American Music

Episode Notes

There’s music from Arab-American artists whose music blends traditions, scales, and instruments with the sounds of western pop, hip hop, and classical. Hear new music by Syrian-American hip-hop artist Omar Offendum; Tunisian singer Emel’s electronically-enhanced pop; Lebanese-American violinist Layale Chaker and her chamber jazz; and Iraqi-American trumpet and santur player Amir ElSaffar.

Syrian American hip-hop artist, designer, poet and peace activist Omar Offendum makes music that combines his love for hip-hip and his desire to connect it to his Arab roots, specifically the poetic tradition of the Arab world. Listen to music from his show, “Little Syria”, which premiered at the Kennedy Center and had runs at BAM, UCLA, in Chicago, and other places.

Then, listen to music from Tunisian singer Emel Mathlouthi, who made waves with her protest songs during the Arab Spring and whose songs pair electronica, pop, and hip-hop with North African references and traditional Tunisian instruments. Her forthcoming 2024 album, MRA, lifts up the sisterhood and spotlights the fight against [the] patriarchy, and veers into more pop and hip hop than ever before.

Also, from Palestinian-American composer and oud player Simon Shaheen, hear a work from his tribute album to the Egyptian composer Mohamed Abdel Wahab. Then, listen to Palestinian multi-instrumentalist Tareq Abboushi, who plays “Arabic alternative music” using traditional instruments like the buzuq folk-lute and classical melodic modes known as maqam in a non-traditional way.

There’s more music by Lebanese-born, New York-based violinist and composer Layale Chaker whose music often blends Arab and Western classical sounds together with jazz. Plus, listen to New York-based Iraqi-American trumpeter, santur player, and vocalist Amir Elsaffar and his Two Rivers project, named for the Tigris and Euphrates in Iraq. The project celebrates the two streams of influence in Elsaffar's work, the near-eastern classical and the western jazz. All that, and more. - Caryn Havlik

Program #4869, Arab-American Music (First aired 4/11/2024)

ARTIST: Omar Offendum

WORK: The Little Syria Show [:45]

RECORDING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPLdys6hJ_k

SOURCE: YouTube

INFO: https://offendum.bandcamp.com/

ARTIST: Omar Offendum

WORK: The Little Syria Show [6:23]

RECORDING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPLdys6hJ_k

SOURCE: YouTube

INFO: https://offendum.bandcamp.com/

ARTIST: Gaida

WORK: Bint ElBalad [5:21]

RECORDING: Levantine Indulgence

SOURCE: Palmyra Recordings

INFO: Available at Spotify, Amazon.com, AppleMusic, YouTube Music

ARTIST: Emel

WORK: Layem [4:25]

RECORDING: Ensen

SOURCE: Partisan Records

INFO: https://store.partisanrecords.com/release/122934-emel-ensen?lang=en_US

ARTIST: Simon Shaheen

WORK: Sittel Habayeb [6:33]

RECORDING: Music Of Mohamed Abdel Wahab

SOURCE: Axiom 422-846 754

INFO: billlaswell.bandcamp.com

ARTIST: Layale Chaker & Sarafand

WORK: Ushaq [3:59]

RECORDING: Inner Rhyme

SOURCE: In a Circle Records

INFO: https://layalechaker.com

ARTIST: The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma

WORK: Kinan Azmeh: Wedding [3:27]

RECORDING: Sing Me Home

SOURCE: Sony Music Masterworks

INFO: Available at Amazon.com, AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube

ARTIST: Amir Elsaffar/Two rivers Ensemble

WORK: Al-Badia [5:51]

RECORDING: Inana

SOURCE: Pi Recordings 41

INFO: pirecordings.com

ARTIST: Tareq Abboushi & Shusmo

WORK: Dal'ona [4:41]

RECORDING: Mumtastic

SOURCE: Tareq Abboushi

INFO: Available at Spotify, Amazon.com, AppleMusic, YouTube Music