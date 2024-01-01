New Sounds

#4870, Updating Folk Roots

Episode Notes

Listen to music rooted in various folk traditions from Southern France by San Salvador; Mauritania by Veyrouz Mint Seymali; Portugal by Ana Lua Caiano; and Italy/Iran by Hysterrae – all featuring the combination of voices and percussion.

From the city of Saint-Salvadour in France, hear the six voices, two tom-toms, twelve hands, and a tambourine of the group San Salvador who sing in Occitan, a language of the Southern Mediterranean. Their forceful combination of underground punk attitude and flawless polyphony is delivered and driven by call-and-response sections, clever drumbeats and handclaps, all to spine-tingling effect.

Then, listen to music rooted in the rural folk traditions of Portugal from musician, composer and digital artist Ana Lua Cainao, who plays with traditional rhythms and vocals merged with electronic experimentation. There’s also music from the Catalan folk duo Tarta Relena, which ranges from the sacred to the secular, and often uses electronics. Their body of work so far reimagines Mediterranean folk, Georgian laments, and the 12th century mystic Hildegard von Bingen; they sing in Catalan, Spanish, Greek, Latin, English and Ladino. Hear a song in Greek, “Me yelassan”.

Hear music from Hysterrae, four musicians, all women, from three different traditions who draw on music from Afghanistan to southern Italy. Also on the show is taranta music from Italian singer/percussionist/dancer/actress Alessandra Belloni, along with a piece from Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, a seven piece band and dancer who perform a modern variation of Southern Italy's traditional Pizzica music.

There’s a selection from the Estonian vocal group Greip (translates as “grapefruit”), who only do a capella music, whether calm ballads, jazzy pieces, pop/rock songs and also their own creation. Hear their inspired contemporary rendition of an Estonian folk song, “Vihma Loits,” (Rain Spell) featuring only their voices and beatboxed percussion. That, and more. - Caryn Havlik

Program #4870, Updating Folk Roots (First Aired 4/15/2024)

ARTIST: San Salvador

WORK: La Grand Folie [1:00]

RECORDING: La Grand Folie

SOURCE: Pagans

INFO: pagans.bandcamp.com

ARTIST: Ana Lua Caiano

WORK: Ando Em Círculos [2:46]

RECORDING: Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado

SOURCE: Glitterbeat Records

INFO: https://analuacaiano.bandcamp.com/album/vou-ficar-neste-quadrado

ARTIST: Alessandra Belloni

WORK: Canto Della Madonna Di Montserrato [3:30]

RECORDING: Taranatata - Dance of the Ancient Spider

SOURCE: Sounds True #0117

INFO: soundstrue.com

ARTIST: Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino

WORK: Nu Te Fermare [4:20]

RECORDING: Pizzica Indiavolata

SOURCE: Ponderosa Music and Art

INFO: Available at AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon.com

ARTIST: Tarta Relena

WORK: Me yelassan [2:32]

RECORDING: Fiat Lux

SOURCE: La Castanya

INFO: tartarelena.bandcamp.com

ARTIST: Tartit

WORK: Tiliaden N'Asahara [3:29]

RECORDING: Amankor / The Exile

SOURCE: Riverboat Records TUGCD1120

INFO: worldmusic.net

ARTIST: Found Sound Nation

WORK: More Zablejala Vkla Ovca [2:31]

RECORDING: OneBeat Balkans Mixtape

SOURCE: One Beat

INFO: https://onebeatmusic.bandcamp.com/album/onebeat-balkans-mixtape

ARTIST: Veyrouz Mint Seymali

WORK: Dwaye [4:07]

RECORDING: Music from Saharan WhatsApp, Vol. 09

SOURCE: Sahel Sounds

INFO: veyrouzmintseymali.bandcamp.com

ARTIST: San Salvador

WORK: La Grand Folie [11:50]

RECORDING: La Grand Folie

SOURCE: Pagans

INFO: pagans.bandcamp.com

ARTIST: Hysterrae

WORK: Aziz djun[5:19]

RECORDING: Hysterrae

SOURCE: Linfa

INFO: https://hysterrae.bandcamp.com/album/hysterrae

ARTIST: Värttinä

WORK: Sepän Poikan[3:21]

RECORDING: Iki

SOURCE: Northside Records

INFO: Available at AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon.com

ARTIST: Greip

WORK: Vihma Loits (Rain Spell) [2:59]

RECORDING: Üks Viis

SOURCE: Available at muusika24.ee

INFO: greip.eu