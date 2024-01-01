New Sounds

#4872, Unexpected Flutists: Shabaka Hutchings and Andre 3000

Episode Notes

Hear new music featuring unexpected flutists Shabaka (Hutchings) and Andre 3000, on various flutes from different continents in work by vocalist Ganavya, Kamasi Washington, Yusef Dayes, and their own recent solo music.

Shabaka Hutchings, now Shabaka, has been an essential London-based musician for years, leading arena dance-jazz band Sons of Kemet, cosmic psych-dub-funk trio The Comet Is Coming, and the collaborative band Shabaka & the Ancestors. He began incorporating flutes as a layer on the last Sons of Kemet record, and kept on picking up more and other woodwinds, first on his 2022 ambient meditation, Afrikan Culture, and now on his new full-length, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace. On it, Shabaka plays flutes: the Slavic woodwind called svirel, Japanese shakuhachi, Andean quena, and even clarinet. Plus, rapper and flutist André 3000 contributes flute to “I’ll Do Whatever You Want”.

Hear that piece, along with Shabaka’s flute(s) in music by Tamil Nadu-raised and New York-born vocalist Ganavya– whose latest album was also produced by Shabaka and released on his record label, Native Rebel. There’s also new music from American saxophonist Kamasi Washington and his 2024 album, Fearless Movement, featuring Shabaka. Also, listen to Brazilian pianist Amaro Freitas and his latest, Y'Y, which offers connection to the earth and to the ancestors, and to the global Black avant-jazz community, featuring flute by Shabaka. Plus, from the brilliant album Black Classical Music by London-based drummer, composer, and producer Yussef Dayes, hear Shabaka’s flute featured on the tune, “Raisins Under The Sun”. All of that, plus new music from André 3000. - Caryn Havlik

Program #4872, Unexpected Flutists: Shabaka Hutchings and Andre 3000 (First aired 4/19/2024)

ARTIST: Keith Jarrett

WORK: Spirits [1:00]

RECORDING: Spirits

SOURCE: ECM 1333-34

INFO: https://ecmrecords.com

ARTIST: Sons of Kemet ft. Moor Mother

WORK: Pick Up Your Burning Cross [1:00]

RECORDING: Black to the Future

SOURCE: Impulse!

INFO: https://sonsofkemet.lnk.to/blacktothefutureIB

ARTIST: Shabaka

WORK: As The Planets And The Stars Collapse [1:00]

RECORDING: Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace

SOURCE: Impulse!

INFO: https://shabakahutchings.lnk.to/PIBAIG

ARTIST: Shabaka

WORK: I'll Do Whatever You Want [7:43]

RECORDING: Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace

SOURCE: Impulse!

INFO: https://shabakahutchings.lnk.to/PIBAIG

ARTIST: Ganavya

WORK: first notebook of songs [8:41]

RECORDING: Like the Sky, I've Been Too Quiet

SOURCE: Native Rebel

INFO: https://ganavya.bandcamp.com/album/like-the-sky-ive-been-too-quiet

ARTIST: Andre 3000

WORK: That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control ... Sh¥t Was Wild [10:23]

RECORDING: New Blue Sun

SOURCE: Epic; Sony

INFO: https://shop.andre3000.com/

ARTIST: Kamasi Washington

WORK: Dream State (feat_ Andre 3000) [8:40]

RECORDING: Fearless Movement

SOURCE: Young Turks Recordings, due out May 3

INFO: https://kamasiwashington.bandcamp.com/album/fearless-movement

ARTIST: Amaro Freitas

WORK: Y'Y, with Shabaka Hutchings [5:17]

RECORDING: Y'Y

SOURCE: Psychic Hotline

INFO: https://amarofreitas.bandcamp.com/album/yy

ARTIST: Yussef Dayes

WORK: Raisins Under The Sun (feat. Shabaka Hutchings) [3:56]

RECORDING: Black Classical Music

SOURCE: Nonesuch/Warner Records

INFO: https://yussefdayes.bandcamp.com/album/black-classical-music