New Sounds

#4873, Music That Celebrates Nature

Episode Notes

There’s music inspired by and collected from the natural world by London saxophonist and bandleader Cassie Kinoshi, New York-based Saapato, and Colombia’s Simón Mejía, working as Monte. Plus, music by Brian Eno, London naturalist and songwriter Cosmo Sheldrake, and London-based violinist/composer Ruby Colley.

Listen to music for large ensemble by Cassie Kinoshi, the Mercury Prize-nominated Berlin/London-based composer, arranger and alto-saxophonist, and former member of Kokoroko. In addition to writing for and performing with her ten-piece ensemble seed. which features many top London-based improvising musicians, she also composes for contemporary dance, film, visual-art and theatre.Hear the movement from the “gratitude” suite that came about from how the winter sun would shine on her at her writing desk – what she describes as part of her gratitude practice.

There’s also music by Saapato, the music project of upstate NY-based multi-instrumentalist Brendan Principato. Listen to his blend of manipulated field recordings and lush electronic soundscapes which celebrates the untouched wilderness of Fire Island, along with “lamenting the scars left by human encroachment - from the pollution that threatens the marsh ecosystems to the steady retreat of the shoreline”, (Bandcamp)

Also, hear the bird sounds of South America collected from along the Magdalena River in Colombia, by Simón Mejía, founder and co-leader of Bomba Estéreo. It’s from his recording project, Monte, built on the sounds of these field recordings. Then, there’s recent work by London vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Cosmo Sheldrake, who creates songs and sound worlds out of people, places, creatures, plants, fungi, and collected sounds. Plus, hear a sonic portrait of the Shropshire countryside from the artist Tiny Leaves, which features a mix of atmospheric soundscapes, strings, and piano melodies, intertwined with field and bio data recordings made at The Long Mynd, an AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty). That, and more.

Program #4873, Music That Celebrates Nature (First aired 4/22/2024)

ARTIST: Joceyln Pook with Melanie Poppenheim

WORK: Music for Singing With Nightingales [5:45]

RECORDING: Singing With Nightingales, Earth Day 2020

SOURCE: The Nest Collective

INFO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr3CVt5paTM

ARTIST: Tiny Leaves

WORK: Mynd Plateau, Arrival [445]

RECORDING: Mynd

SOURCE/INFO: https://tinyleaves.bandcamp.com/album/mynd

ARTIST: Tiny Leaves

WORK: Runner, Messenger ii [5:01]

RECORDING: Mynd

SOURCE/INFO: https://tinyleaves.bandcamp.com/album/mynd

ARTIST: Brian Eno

WORK: Lantern Marsh [5:31]

RECORDING: Ambient 4: On Land

SOURCE: EG Records 20

INFO: Available at Amazon.com, AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube

ARTIST: Saapato

WORK: Morning Swale Song [5:26]

RECORDING: On Fire Island

SOURCE/INFO:https://saapato.bandcamp.com/album/on-fire-island

ARTIST: Cosmo Sheldrake

WORK: Flora's Pond [2:31]

RECORDING: Eye to the Ear

SOURCE: Tardigrade Records

INFO: https://cosmosheldrake.bandcamp.com/album/eye-to-the-ear

ARTIST: Monte

WORK: Mirla [3:54]

RECORDING: Mirla

SOURCE: youtube.com. also available via Apple Music or Spotify

ARTIST: Paul Winter Consort

WORK: Belly of the Whale [5:31]

RECORDING: Earth Music

SOURCE: Earth Music Productions

INFO: https://paulwinter.bandcamp.com/album/earth-music

ARTIST: Cassie Kinoshi's seed

WORK: sun through my window [3:42]

RECORDING: Gratitude

SOURCE: Int. Anthem

INFO: https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/gratitude

ARTIST: Ruby Colley

WORK: Here Comes The Rayne [5:24]

RECORDING: Overheard

SOURCE/INFO: rubycolley.bandcamp.com