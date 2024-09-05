New Sounds

#4881, From the Soundcheck Podcast, Yungchen Lhamo

Episode Summary

Tibetan singer Yungchen Lhamo combines songs, prayers, and mantras dedicated to spiritual awakening, love, and compassion on her latest, One Drop of Kindness. She performs in-studio.

Episode Notes

Tibetan singer Yungchen Lhamo was given the name Lhamo at birth by a Buddhist monk. The name means Goddess Of Melody, and Yungchen has spent her adult life living up to that title. After fleeing Tibet by walking over the Himalayas, in 1989, she established herself as a leading voice for Tibetan culture in the west, releasing a series of albums on Peter Gabriel’s Real World Record label and has become one of the signature voices on the global music scene, even singing for the Dalai Lama. In her work, she combines songs, prayers, and mantras dedicated to spiritual awakening, unconditional love, and compassion for all beings. Now based in upstate New York, she’s put the principles of Tibetan Buddhism to work not only in her music, but also in her activities leading the One Drop Of Kindness Foundation. Her latest album is also called One Drop of Kindness; Yungchen Lhamo and her band perform some of these pieces in-studio.

Also, hear work by New York-based Chinese-American composer Huang Ruo (M. Butterfly, An American Soldier, Book of Mountains & Seas, Angel Island) from a work inspired by sand mandalas, called A Dust in Time, for the Del Sol Quartet.

Program #4881, From the Soundcheck Podcast, Yungchen Lhamo (First aired 5/09/2024)

ARTIST: Yungchen Lhamo

WORK: Dream Song [1:00]

RECORDING: One Drop of Kindness

SOURCE: Real World Records

INFO: https://lnk.to/RW252

ARTIST: Yungchen Lhamo

WORK: Sound Healing [8:19]

RECORDING: Live for the Soundcheck Podcast, March 2024

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: The work appears on One Drop of Kindness on Real World Records; yungchenlhamo.com

ARTIST: Yungchen Lhamo

WORK: Sun and Moon [4:34]

RECORDING: Live for the Soundcheck Podcast, March 2024

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: The work appears on One Drop of Kindness on Real World Records; yungchenlhamo.com

ARTIST: Yungchen Lhamo

WORK: Four Wishes [5:02]

RECORDING: Live for the Soundcheck Podcast, March 2024

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: The work appears on One Drop of Kindness on Real World Records; yungchenlhamo.com

ARTIST: Yungchen Lhamo

WORK: Being Courageous [6:45]

RECORDING: One Drop of Kindness

SOURCE: Real World Records

INFO: https://lnk.to/RW252

ARTIST: Del Sol Quartet

WORK: Huang Ruo: A Dust in Time - Chron (returning) [11:44]

RECORDING: A Dust In Time

SOURCE: Bright Shiny Things

INFO: delsolquartet.bandcamp.com