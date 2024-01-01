New Sounds

#4924, New Sounds From the Renaissance

Episode Summary

Hear Renaissance re-workings by Kronos Quartet, violinist/composer Pauline Harris Kim, and the trio of violinist Alice Zawadzki, pianist Fred Thomas, and bassist Misha Mullov-Abbado.

Episode Notes

Hear new sounds that are 500 years old in re-workings of music from the Renaissance era by Kronos Quartet, violinist/composer Pauline Harris Kim, and the trio of violinist Alice Zawadzki, pianist Fred Thomas, and bassist Misha Mullov-Abbado.

Listen to the trio of London-based vocalist, violinist, and composer Alice Zawadzki, pianist Fred Thomas (who also plays the vielle and drums) and bassist Misha Mullov-Abbado fusing folk song, chamber music, and some improvisation in an adaptation of the Renaissance piece by Nicolas Gombert “Je Suis Trop Jeunette”. Let the teares and the dramatic stillness flow. Hear a bit of music by English composer Thomas Tallis, his motet “Spem in Alium” (1573) sung in Latin by a 40-voice choir. The work has had unusual arrangements, including a version for 40 stringed instruments (or 10 versions of the quartet), as arranged by Kronos Quartet.

Then, listen to music from the Hilliard Ensemble in collaboration with Norwegian sax player Jan Garbarek, from their worldwide hit recording of medieval works, Officium. There’s also music by 15th century composer Guillaume Dufay as treated by English composer Ambrose Field. From the album, Being Dufay, Field takes recordings of tenor John Potter singing Dufay’s songs as source material and electronically alters them into layered soundscapes.

Plus, hear an expansive sonic experience from violinist and composer Pauline Harris Kim in collaboration with the sound artist Spencer Topel. It’s an acoustic-electronic transcription for violin and electronics of “Deo Gratias,” a 36-voice work by the Franco-Flemish composer Johannes Ockeghem. Originally conceived of as a 36-part canon, “Deo” expands this idea of canon using delays, in an “ever expanding and infinite soundscape,” one that Pauline Harris Kim finds “as close to stopping time as I can imagine.”

- Caryn Havlik

Program #4924, New Sounds From the Renaissance (First aired 9/19/2024)

ARTIST: Jan Garbarek, The Hilliard Ensemble

WORK: Parce mihi domine 2 [1:11]

RECORDING: Officium

SOURCE: ECM Records

INFO: ecmrecords.com

ARTIST: Alice Zawadzki, Fred Thomas, Misha Mullov-Abbado

WORK: Je Suis Trop Jeunette (Nicolas Gombert) [7:25]

RECORDING: Za Górami

SOURCE: ECM Records

INFO: ecmrecords.com

ARTIST: Jan Garbarek, The Hilliard Ensemble

WORK: Parce mihi domine 2 [4:51]

RECORDING: Officium

SOURCE: ECM Records

INFO: ecmrecords.com

ARTIST: Ensemble Bulgarka Jr

WORK: Credo III [2:47]

RECORDING: Palestrina: Missa Primi Domi

SOURCE: Celluloid / Ballon Noir/Lambarena

INFO: https://www.ivanlantos.com/palestrinauk.html

ARTIST: Alarm Will Sound

WORK: Josquin de Prez: Agnus Dei II [1:51]

RECORDING: a/rhythmia

SOURCE: Nonesuch

INFO: nonesuch.com

ARTIST: Kronos Quartet

WORK: Thomas Tallis: Spem In Alium [9:02]

RECORDING: Black Angels

SOURCE: Nonesuch 79242

INFO: nonesuch.com

ARTIST: Pauline Kim Harris

WORK: Deo III (based on Johannes Ockeghem) [10:35]

RECORDING: Heroine

SOURCE: Sono Luminus

INFO: sonoluminus.com