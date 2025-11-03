Third Coast Percussion is a Grammy-winning classical quartet based in Chicago. They’re all composers themselves, but they’ve also worked with a wide variety of other composers, including Philip Glass and the late great tabla player Zakir Hussain. Their new EP, Murmurs In Time, features Zakir’s work of that name, and he was supposed to join Third Coast Percussion in the studio for the session to play it. But as you may know, Zakir Hussain passed away in December. This Soundcheck studio premiere of the work features a disciple of Hussain’s, Salar Nader. We’ll also hear an excerpt from another work written for Third Coast Percussion, by Tigran Hamasyan, the Armenian jazz pianist and composer. Oh – and it’s in 23/8, for anyone counting along. Plus, hear Third Coast Percussion's new arrangement of Philip Glass' work Aguas da Amazonia, to which Twyla Tharp has choreographed a new dance work called Slacktide.
Program #4985, From Soundcheck, Third Coast Percussion with Salar Nader (First aired 3/11/2025)
ARTIST: Zakir Hussain and Rahul Sharma
WORK: Dhun: Misra Pahadi [1:00]
RECORDING: Live, at WNYC, Oct. 2024
SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.
INFO: https://zakirhussain.com
ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion
WORK: Tigran Hamasyan: Sonata for Percussion, 3rd Mvmt. – “23 for TCP" [9:13]
RECORDING: Live, at WNYC, Feb. 2025
SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.
INFO: thirdcoastpercussion.com
ARTIST: Diga Rhythm Band
WORK: Sweet Sixteen [:23]
RECORDING: Diga
SOURCE: Mickey Hart Catalog
INFO: https://mickeyhart.net/
ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion; Salar Nader, tabla
WORK: Zakir Hussain: Murmurs In Time – second mvmt. [10:50]
RECORDING: Live, at WNYC, Feb. 2025
SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.
INFO: thirdcoastpercussion.com
ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion
WORK: Philip Glass: Purus River [5:18]
RECORDING: Third Coast Percussion: Glass - Aguas da Amazonia
SOURCE: ROCKWELL RECORDS LIMITED
INFO: https://distrokid.com/thirdcoastpercussionandphilipglass
ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion
WORK: Philip Glass: Madeira River, Part I [3:58]
RECORDING: Third Coast Percussion: Glass - Aguas da Amazonia
SOURCE: ROCKWELL RECORDS LIMITED
INFO: https://distrokid.com/thirdcoastpercussionandphilipglass
ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion
WORK: Philip Glass: Madeira River, Part II [4:50]
RECORDING: Third Coast Percussion: Glass - Aguas da Amazonia
SOURCE: ROCKWELL RECORDS LIMITED
INFO: https://distrokid.com/thirdcoastpercussionandphilipglass