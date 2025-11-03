New Sounds

#4985, From Soundcheck, Third Coast Percussion With Salar Nader

Episode Notes

Third Coast Percussion is a Grammy-winning classical quartet based in Chicago. They’re all composers themselves, but they’ve also worked with a wide variety of other composers, including Philip Glass and the late great tabla player Zakir Hussain. Their new EP, Murmurs In Time, features Zakir’s work of that name, and he was supposed to join Third Coast Percussion in the studio for the session to play it. But as you may know, Zakir Hussain passed away in December. This Soundcheck studio premiere of the work features a disciple of Hussain’s, Salar Nader. We’ll also hear an excerpt from another work written for Third Coast Percussion, by Tigran Hamasyan, the Armenian jazz pianist and composer. Oh – and it’s in 23/8, for anyone counting along. Plus, hear Third Coast Percussion's new arrangement of Philip Glass' work Aguas da Amazonia, to which Twyla Tharp has choreographed a new dance work called Slacktide.

Program #4985, From Soundcheck, Third Coast Percussion with Salar Nader (First aired 3/11/2025)

ARTIST: Zakir Hussain and Rahul Sharma

WORK: Dhun: Misra Pahadi [1:00]

RECORDING: Live, at WNYC, Oct. 2024

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: https://zakirhussain.com

ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion

WORK: Tigran Hamasyan: Sonata for Percussion, 3rd Mvmt. – “23 for TCP" [9:13]

RECORDING: Live, at WNYC, Feb. 2025

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: thirdcoastpercussion.com

ARTIST: Diga Rhythm Band

WORK: Sweet Sixteen [:23]

RECORDING: Diga

SOURCE: Mickey Hart Catalog

INFO: https://mickeyhart.net/

ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion; Salar Nader, tabla

WORK: Zakir Hussain: Murmurs In Time – second mvmt. [10:50]

RECORDING: Live, at WNYC, Feb. 2025

SOURCE: This performance not commercially available.

INFO: thirdcoastpercussion.com

ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion

WORK: Philip Glass: Purus River [5:18]

RECORDING: Third Coast Percussion: Glass - Aguas da Amazonia

SOURCE: ROCKWELL RECORDS LIMITED

INFO: https://distrokid.com/thirdcoastpercussionandphilipglass

ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion

WORK: Philip Glass: Madeira River, Part I [3:58]

RECORDING: Third Coast Percussion: Glass - Aguas da Amazonia

SOURCE: ROCKWELL RECORDS LIMITED

INFO: https://distrokid.com/thirdcoastpercussionandphilipglass

ARTIST: Third Coast Percussion

WORK: Philip Glass: Madeira River, Part II [4:50]

RECORDING: Third Coast Percussion: Glass - Aguas da Amazonia

SOURCE: ROCKWELL RECORDS LIMITED

INFO: https://distrokid.com/thirdcoastpercussionandphilipglass