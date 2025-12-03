From Pakistani Qawwali to the Persian flamenco artist Farnaz Ohadi to the Afro-Caribbean Garifuna people and the Afro-Mexican music of Jarana Beat, hear voices from half of the globe.
From Pakistani Qawwali music to the Persian flamenco artist Farnaz Ohadi to the Afro-Caribbean Garifuna people and the Mexican folk and Afro-Indigenous music of Jarana Beat, hear voices from half of the globe.
Listen to new music by Canadian-Iranian singer (now based in Spain) Farnaz Ohadi, whose love and study of both Persian classical singing and that of flamenco come together on her new album, Breath. On it, she has taken the time to figure out how to merge the rhythms of flamenco with the cadences of Persian poetry in such a way that flamenco fans would recognize the songs and rhythms and Iranians would be able to understand the poetry of Rumi, Hafez, and Khayam (Songlines.) Hear “Bi Gharar” from the 2025 record. Then there’s also recent record from Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali, a Pakistani Qawwali group led by Rizwan and Muazzam, the nephews of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and the contemporary torchbearers of the Sufi devotional music.
Also, hear the latest by Paris-based Lebanese singer Yasmin Hamdan in work that blends near eastern classical vocals with contemporary electronic sound. Then listen to music from Watina by the late Andy Palacio & The Garifuna Collective, which strives to keep the Garifuna culture alive. Also, hear the cross-cultural celebratory sounds of the New York-based world music group Jarana Beat, who draw on Mexican folk and Afro-Indigenous music. Plus, hear recently-released music from singer Toto la Momposina, who is a fourth generation musician from an Afro-Colombian Indigenous family. And more.
- Caryn Havlik
Program#4986, Voices From Half the Globe (First aired 3/12/2025)
ARTIST: Toto la Momposina
WORK: Acompañala [1:00]
RECORDING: Iluminan Mi Sendero
SOURCE: Real World Records
INFO: realworldrecords.com
ARTIST: Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali
WORK: Saqi Ik Jaam [13:00]
RECORDING: At the Feet of the Beloved
SOURCE: Real World Records
INFO: https://store.realworld.co.uk/products/at-the-feet-of-the-beloved
ARTIST: Farnaz Ohadi
WORK: Bi Gharar [3:59]
RECORDING: Breath
SOURCE: Mashregh Music Productions / AirMusic Spain
INFO: https://orcd.co/breathfarnazohadi
ARTIST: Yasmin Hamdan
WORK: Hon [4:36]
RECORDING: Hon هون
SOURCE: Crammed Discs
INFO: https://ffm.to/yh_hon
ARTIST: Songhoy Blues
WORK: Norou [4:50]
RECORDING: Héritage
SOURCE: Transgressive Records
INFO: https://songhoyblues.bandcamp.com/album/h-ritage-2
ARTIST: Andy Palacio & The Garifuna Collective
WORK: Watina [4:42]
RECORDING: Watina
SOURCE: Stonetree Records
INFO: https://garifunacollective.bandcamp.com/album/w-tina-andy-palacio
ARTIST: Jarana Beat
WORK: Palomita Mensajera [5:23]
RECORDING: Movimiento II
SOURCE: Jarana Records
INFO: https://jaranabeat.bandcamp.com/album/vibraci-n-por-simpat-a-movimientos-i-ii-iii-digital-book
ARTIST: Toto la Momposina
WORK: Acompañala [4:23]
RECORDING: Iluminan Mi Sendero
SOURCE: Real World Records
INFO: realworldrecords.com
ARTIST: Eishan Ensemble
WORK: Aflak [2:52]
RECORDING: Project Masnavi
SOURCE: Earshift Music
INFO: https://eishanensemble.bandcamp.com/album/project-masnavi