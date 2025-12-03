New Sounds

#4986, Voices From Half the Globe

Episode Summary

From Pakistani Qawwali to the Persian flamenco artist Farnaz Ohadi to the Afro-Caribbean Garifuna people and the Afro-Mexican music of Jarana Beat, hear voices from half of the globe.

Episode Notes

From Pakistani Qawwali music to the Persian flamenco artist Farnaz Ohadi to the Afro-Caribbean Garifuna people and the Mexican folk and Afro-Indigenous music of Jarana Beat, hear voices from half of the globe.

Listen to new music by Canadian-Iranian singer (now based in Spain) Farnaz Ohadi, whose love and study of both Persian classical singing and that of flamenco come together on her new album, Breath. On it, she has taken the time to figure out how to merge the rhythms of flamenco with the cadences of Persian poetry in such a way that flamenco fans would recognize the songs and rhythms and Iranians would be able to understand the poetry of Rumi, Hafez, and Khayam (Songlines.) Hear “Bi Gharar” from the 2025 record. Then there’s also recent record from Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali, a Pakistani Qawwali group led by Rizwan and Muazzam, the nephews of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and the contemporary torchbearers of the Sufi devotional music.

Also, hear the latest by Paris-based Lebanese singer Yasmin Hamdan in work that blends near eastern classical vocals with contemporary electronic sound. Then listen to music from Watina by the late Andy Palacio & The Garifuna Collective, which strives to keep the Garifuna culture alive. Also, hear the cross-cultural celebratory sounds of the New York-based world music group Jarana Beat, who draw on Mexican folk and Afro-Indigenous music. Plus, hear recently-released music from singer Toto la Momposina, who is a fourth generation musician from an Afro-Colombian Indigenous family. And more.

- Caryn Havlik

Program#4986, Voices From Half the Globe (First aired 3/12/2025)

ARTIST: Toto la Momposina

WORK: Acompañala [1:00]

RECORDING: Iluminan Mi Sendero

SOURCE: Real World Records

INFO: realworldrecords.com

ARTIST: Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali

WORK: Saqi Ik Jaam [13:00]

RECORDING: At the Feet of the Beloved

SOURCE: Real World Records

INFO: https://store.realworld.co.uk/products/at-the-feet-of-the-beloved

ARTIST: Farnaz Ohadi

WORK: Bi Gharar [3:59]

RECORDING: Breath

SOURCE: Mashregh Music Productions / AirMusic Spain

INFO: https://orcd.co/breathfarnazohadi

ARTIST: Yasmin Hamdan

WORK: Hon [4:36]

RECORDING: Hon هون

SOURCE: Crammed Discs

INFO: https://ffm.to/yh_hon

ARTIST: Songhoy Blues

WORK: Norou [4:50]

RECORDING: Héritage

SOURCE: Transgressive Records

INFO: https://songhoyblues.bandcamp.com/album/h-ritage-2

ARTIST: Andy Palacio & The Garifuna Collective

WORK: Watina [4:42]

RECORDING: Watina

SOURCE: Stonetree Records

INFO: https://garifunacollective.bandcamp.com/album/w-tina-andy-palacio

ARTIST: Jarana Beat

WORK: Palomita Mensajera [5:23]

RECORDING: Movimiento II

SOURCE: Jarana Records

INFO: https://jaranabeat.bandcamp.com/album/vibraci-n-por-simpat-a-movimientos-i-ii-iii-digital-book

ARTIST: Toto la Momposina

WORK: Acompañala [4:23]

RECORDING: Iluminan Mi Sendero

SOURCE: Real World Records

INFO: realworldrecords.com

ARTIST: Eishan Ensemble

WORK: Aflak [2:52]

RECORDING: Project Masnavi

SOURCE: Earshift Music

INFO: https://eishanensemble.bandcamp.com/album/project-masnavi