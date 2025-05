New Sounds

#5005, Guitar and Guitar-Like Instruments

Episode Summary

Episode Notes

Hear some guitar and guitar-like instruments, treated differently from London-based Turkish composer and double-necked bağlama player Ozan Baysal, Canadian-Palestinian guitarist Bilal Nasser, the four-string guitar of Bill Orcutt, and American guitarist and composer William Tyler.