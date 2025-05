New Sounds

#5013, New Releases, May 2025

Episode Notes

It’s the most wonderful time of the month! There’s new music from Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith, who have released a record as Disiniblud, atmospheric music from Qasim Naqvi, from Jeff Bird (of Cowboy Junkies), and more. Plus, electronic ambient music inspired by the American West by Room8;electronic music by Qasim Naqvi, featuring Moor Mother; and atmospheric post-classical chamber music by cellist Rebecca Foon and violinist Aliayta Foon-Dancoes.