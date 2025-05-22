New Sounds

#5015, Guy Won't You Play Your Accordion

Episode Notes

Guy Klucevsek was one of the world’s most versatile and highly-respected accordionists. “A master of experimental accordion music” (Keyboard), this “rebel with an accordion ... combines poker-faced wit and imagination with command of his instrument, forcing you to re-think the accordion’s limitations” (Downbeat). He played with an illustrious variety of pre-eminent composers and musicians, including Laurie Anderson, Tom Waits, Natalie Merchant, John Zorn, Pauline Oliveros, Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Kronos Quartet, Brave Combo, and Alan Bern. Klucevsek also appeared on Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and accompanied soprano Renée Fleming at the memorial service for Senator John McCain. He had also received the distinguished United States Artists Collins Fellowship, an unrestricted $50,000 award given to “the most compelling artists working and living in the United States”, (Guy’s bio from Starkland’s Bandcamp). Guy Klucevsek passed away on May 22, 2025.

Listen to some of his recordings, including work inspired by Ethiopian music but given a Moroccan title and from his 2024 release, Little Big Top, with trumpeter Volker Goetze; a little bit of hardcore punk by guitarist/composer Eliott Sharp and work by drummer/composer Bobby Previte from an alleged Polka record; and a string arrangement of his work, “Flying Vegetables of the Apocalypse” played by violinist Todd Reynolds. Also, hear a performance of a work for dueling accordions, featuring composer and radio host David Garland, performed in-studio in 1988.