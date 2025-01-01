New Sounds

#5057, From Soundcheck With Cheikh Ibra Fam

Episode Notes

Cheikh Ibra Fam is a singer and songwriter from the West African nation of Senegal; he toured the world for six years singing with Senegal’s famous dance band, Orchestra Baobab. In 2022, he released his first solo record, Peace in Africa, and his new 2025 album is called, Adouna, or Life, which draws from Afro-Cuban rhythms and classic soul. Cheikh Ibra Fam and his band play these new songs of hope and resilience, in-studio. Plus, hear music from Orchestra Baobab and Senegalese pop star Youssou N'Dour.