New Sounds

#5061, Islands

Episode Notes

Program #5061, Islands (First aired 10/14/25)

Hent IV Yann Tiersen EUSA Mute Records https://shop.yanntiersen.com 10/14/2025 23:00:00 1:20 1995 Ólafur Arnalds, Dagny Arnalds Island Songs Deutsche Grammophon https://store.deutschegrammophon.com/en/products/olafur-arnalds-island-songs 10/14/2025 23:04:38 4:02 In Åland Air Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer Recordings from the Åland Islands International Anthem https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/recordings-from-the-land-islands-ia11-edition 10/14/2025 23:08:36 3:14 Dalur Ólafur Arnalds, brasstrio Mosfellsdals Island Songs Deutsche Grammophon https://store.deutschegrammophon.com/en/products/olafur-arnalds-island-songs 10/14/2025 23:11:41 3:47 Hent IV Yann Tiersen EUSA Mute Records https://shop.yanntiersen.com 10/14/2025 23:18:40 3:22 Hent V Yann Tiersen EUSA Mute Records https://shop.yanntiersen.com 10/14/2025 23:22:02 1:08 Yuzin Yann Tiersen EUSA Mute Records https://shop.yanntiersen.com 10/14/2025 23:23:05 3:05 Duggdråper Sigurd Hole Lys/Mørke (Light/Darkness) Elvesang sigurdhole.bandcamp.com 10/14/2025 23:32:10 2:53 The Most Special Place Elori Saxl Texada Western Vinyl 10/14/2025 23:34:54 3:18 North Brother Island (Bonus Track) Hauschka Abandoned City Temporary Residence trr232 shop.temporaryresidence.com 10/14/2025 23:40:47 5:18 Stureby House Piano Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer Recordings from the Åland Islands International Anthem https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/recordings-from-the-land-islands-ia11-edition 10/14/2025 23:50:05 4:59 1995 Ólafur Arnalds, South iceland Chamber Choir Island Songs Deutsche Grammophon https://store.deutschegrammophon.com/en/products/olafur-arnalds-island-songs 10/14/2025 23:55:33 4:00