New Sounds

#5135, With Jessie Montgomery & The Everything Band

Episode Summary

Grammy winning composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery is a popular figure on the new music scene, writing for and collaborating with a wide range of ensembles. She brings The Everything Band to play in-studio.

Episode Notes

Jessie Montgomery is a Grammy winning composer and violinist. She’s also a popular figure on the new music scene, writing for and collaborating with a wide range of ensembles, from her duo called big dog little dog to the NY Philhaorminc. So it’s not really a surprise that Jessie would be able to pull together an all-star lineup to play one of her pieces – the surprise is that that group, called The Everything Band, has found a way to be more than just a one-off. The band originally came together to play Jessie Montgomery’s suite called Everything, All At Once, and we’ll hear them doing a portion of that piece, along with a giant wave of a work by the pianist Pascal Le Boeuf, in-studio.

Program #5135, with Jessie Montgomery & The Everything Band (First aired 4/30/26)

Jessie Montgomery: Rounds Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry STILLPOINT New Amsterdam Records https://awadaginpratt.bandcamp.com/album/stillpoint 4/30/2026 23:00:00 1:23 Cipher big dog little dog big dog little dog New Amsterdam Records bigdoglittledog.bandcamp.com 4/30/2026 23:02:00 4:09 Pascal Le Boeuf: Prologue Jessie Montgomery & The Everything Band Live at WNYC, 4/29/26 This performance not commercially available. https://www.jessiemontgomery.com/ 4/30/2026 23:02:00 4:47 Jessie Montgomery: Everything, All At Once - Intermezzo Jessie Montgomery & The Everything Band Live at WNYC, 4/29/26 This performance not commercially available. https://www.jessiemontgomery.com/ 4/30/2026 23:02:00 6:52 Jessie Montgomery: Strum Catalyst Quartet Montgomery / Catalyst Quartet / Publiquartet - Strum: Music for Strings Azica Available at AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube, Discogs.com 4/30/2026 23:02:00 6:53 Upturned Cup The Hands Free Upturned Cup New Amsterdam Records https://nwam.lnk.to/UpturnedCup 4/30/2026 23:02:00 5:57 Las Lluvias Aukai Chambers Apapachoa Records https://aukai.bandcamp.com/album/chambers 4/30/2026 23:02:00 3:22